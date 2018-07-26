× Athens High School students receive grant to paint bicentennial mural in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A few Athens High school students will begin painting a bicentennial theme mural in downtown Athens in August.

A $2,000 grant made the mural possible and it will be near Wildwood Deli in downtown Athens.

“It was a daunting task for the students to determine what should be in the mural to represent Athens, but I think they nailed it,” said Holly Hollman spokeswoman for the City of Athens.