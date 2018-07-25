× WATCH: Lip sync challenge by the Muscle Shoals Police Department goes viral

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – You’ve seen the lip synch challenges sweeping through police departments all over the country. Well now, a local department has gone viral with over 350,000 views!

Muscle Shoals Police Department knocked it out of the park! Check out their video below.

The video spans over seven minutes with songs recorded in Muscle Shoals at Fame Recording Studios.

FAME is one of the world’s most famous recording studios, having recorded popular artists such as Aretha Franklin, George Jones, Alabama, and Alicia Keys.

The featured songs in the viral video are “Land of a Thousand Dances” by Little Richard, “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett, and “I’ll Take You There” by the Staple Singers.

In the Facebook post, Muscle Shoals Police Department said,

“In response to so many citizens and fellow law enforcement agencies calling for us to respond to the Lip-Sync Challenge, MSPD invites you to check out our version featuring all MUSCLE SHOALS MUSIC! We hope this video shows our community that we not only want to serve you but we like to have a good time, too!”

The “Police Department Lip Sync Challenge” has had thousands of participants and you can encourage your police department to jump in on the fun as well. You never know who may go viral next!