× Town Forum on Drug Trends hopes to share guidance with people and families dealing with the issues of drug addiction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drug overdoses and deaths are in the news more than ever with the opioid crisis. Partnership for a Drug-Free Community’s annual Town Forum on Drug Trends will address what’s happening locally and what the community needs to know.

This year, in addition to the information from law enforcement, the Partnership is trying to expand the panel to include more about what individuals or families facing an opioid or any drug-related issue can do for help.

Panel members will include law enforcement, medical, and prevention and education specialists.

“We believe it’s important for the community to stay informed about where we are and what we’re dealing with in our community,” says Candice Dunaway, Partnership’s executive director. “We also want to share some guidance on what can be done for those who dealing with the issue.”

Panel members include:

Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Salomonsky

Huntsville Madison County STAC Agent Joseph Kennington

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill

Karren Crowson, pharmacist

Michael Glenn of the Alabama Department of Public Health

Patty Syskus, president of Not One More Alabama

Natalie Hill Frazier, PhD, family counselor

The forum is free and open to the public. It will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at the Atrium at Redstone Federal Credit Union, 220 Wynn Drive, Huntsville, Alabama.