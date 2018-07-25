Thinning of the Flock: Americans’ belief in God or a higher power is changing but not going away, research shows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many Tennessee Valley families center their lives around their faith, or at least make it a priority. However, the way they define their belief in God is changing. That is according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

The study surveyed U.S. adults in December. It found the vast majority of Americans say they do believe in God or a higher power. But, numbers show they are not as certain about how the Bible portrays God.

WHNT News 19 spoke to local faith leaders about the study’s outcome, Huntsville’s Multicultural Affairs Officer Kenny Anderson and Essential Church Pastor Tim Milner.

Both agree, people aren’t turning away from God, but they are not all turning to traditional congregations. The survey supports that idea too.

Anderson said the change reflected in Pew Research Center’s report is more about an individual’s relationship to church, not their overall belief in God.

Pastor Milner said he works to make the Bible relevant to his congregation.

“The Bible speaks to this, deep down, every one of us knows that there is a God,” Milner said.

Essential Church is nondenominational. It is part of a growing group in Huntsville called ‘nones,’ meaning they have no denominational affiliation.

“We teach how to handle our every day problems,” Milner explained. “You think of church, and you think, how can I have a good relationship with God? That is a big part of what we are talking about. But, the Bible gives us guidance on how to handle every day situations.”

Anderson said this take on leading congregations is one that will encourage people to attend church, in his opinion.

“I think that you find in many of those congregations where you have less formalized methods of worship, people who are speaking to the real issues and needs of people in their congregation,” Anderson said. “Those congregations, in turn, are speaking to the real needs of the community. For that reason, those congregations seem to be growing a lot more than traditional congregations.”

Pew Research found less than half of people between the ages of 30 and 40 believe in a biblical God. In contrast, 80% of people ages 18 to 29 say they do believe in some sort of higher power.

“In spite of the fact that people are going to church, they’re still experiencing financial crises, unemployment, they’re experiencing all kinds of family dynamics that create dysfunction in the home,” Anderson said. “So, there are a lot of people searching for answers and there are a lot of people asking the obvious question, ‘where’s God in all of this?’ That is a legitimate question that I don’t even think God doesn’t appreciate, because God expects us, I think, as intelligent human beings, to ask questions that are important.”