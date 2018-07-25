× Taco Bell cheese dip recalled for possible Botulism risk

PITTSBURGH — As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled according to parent company Kraft Heinz. In a press release, the company said the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

The company says it could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, known more commonly as botulism, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date. No other sizes, varieties or code dates of are included in this recall.

The company says they deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers they have disappointed.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.