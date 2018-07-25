Suessical the Musical comes to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A famous doctor once said, "It is fun to have fun but you have to know how." We all know that was Dr. Seuss and the famous author was certainly an expert on fun.

The Huntsville Community Chorus Association knows how you can have it as well. Starting on Friday, your family can enjoy "Suessical the Musical."

"Oh, the thinks you can think" when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper. It's fun for the whole family!

Director James Desta says, "What's really great about [the musical] is the messages of unity and acceptance."

There are approximately 60 children, teen, and adult cast members and many volunteers working behind the scenes who will make it an event to remember.

"Suessical the Musical" runs July 27 through July 29 and August 3 and 4 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse. Saturday matinees are at 2 p.m. and all evening shows begin at 7 p.m. You can get tickets on their website or by calling 256-533-6606.