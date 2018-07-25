× Ribbon cutting next week signifies end of South Memorial Parkway construction

The end is in sight for South Memorial Parkway travelers.

Huntsville and state officials are preparing to cut the ribbon and open the main line of South Memorial Parkway to traffic between Golf Road and Whitesburg Drive.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for 10 a.m. July 31. An ALDOT spokesman said the ceremony doesn’t mark completion of the whole project but does indicate the project is almost done.

Drivers have been navigating construction in the area for more than two and a half years.

The $54 million project added new overpasses in order to alleviate traffic congestion and provides more than 10 miles of uninterrupted traffic through Huntsville.

State officials said the project is finishing ahead of schedule.