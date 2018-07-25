× Operation KidSafe offers parents tools to protect their children from abduction

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police and Bentley Chevrolet are hosting an event to help ensure your child’s safety in case of an emergency.

Operation KidSafe at National Night Out will be held in the Target parking lot on Tuesday, August 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

During the event, authorities will take a picture of the child and scan their fingerprints. Parents will then be given a printout of the information to give to law enforcement anywhere in the world if their child goes missing.

The event will have free pizza and drinks. Other city departments will be attending with their equipment. Games and inflatables will be available for the kids.