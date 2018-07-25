Man in custody after manhunt in Toney

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in custody after a manhunt Thursday morning in Toney, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 39-year-old Steve Lewis Emery fled in his vehicle after a traffic stop on HWY 231. Emery had multiple warrants for his arrest, authorities say.
Emery eventually crashed his vehicle on Grimwood Road and ran off.
“After all the rest of the patrol units responded, they set a perimeter up and they were able to take him into custody without incident,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Michael Salomonsky said.
Emery was booked into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first degree receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, and drug trafficking.