Man in custody after manhunt in Toney

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man is in custody after a manhunt Thursday morning in Toney, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 39-year-old Steve Lewis Emery fled in his vehicle after a traffic stop on HWY 231. Emery had multiple warrants for his arrest, authorities say.

Steven Emory who had multiple warrants for his arrest was observed by a deputy this morning on HWY 231. After an initial stop on the HWY he fled in the vehicle eventually crashing on Grimmwood and fleeing on foot. He was later apprehended surrendering to a K9 (non bite). — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 25, 2018

Emery eventually crashed his vehicle on Grimwood Road and ran off.

“After all the rest of the patrol units responded, they set a perimeter up and they were able to take him into custody without incident,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Michael Salomonsky said.

Emery was booked into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first degree receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, and drug trafficking.