MADISON, Ala. — Madison police officers are asking for people to be on the lookout for a runaway teen. Officials say 16-year-old Makaiya Horton was last seen wearing a hoodie with an orange trim and jeans.

Authorities say Horton stands at five feet, three inches and weighs 110 pounds. A photo has not been provided.

You can contact the Madison City Police Department at 256-722-7190.