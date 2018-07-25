Inmate fatally stabbed in Barbour County prison

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. – A prison inmate was fatally stabbed on Tuesday at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that prison officials found Alonzo Muntez Sykes, 29, unresponsive around 4:45 p.m. inside a facility dorm with multiple stab wounds. Medical staff administered CPR but Sykes succumbed to his injuries and a physician pronounced him dead at 5:00 p.m.

Officials have identified Steven Allen Moore, 33, as a suspect and authorities say they recovered a weapon he used in the stabbing. The motive for the stabbing remains unclear at this time.

Sykes was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2008 first-degree robbery conviction in Jefferson County. Moore was sentenced to 20-years in 2005 after being convicted of distributing a controlled substance in Morgan County.