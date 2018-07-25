× Huntsville man charged in triple murder gets preliminary hearing date

A man charged with the murders of a woman and two teenage girls in north Huntsville will make his first court appearance next month.

Court records show Rodney Shawn Geddes, 43, has an Aug. 22 preliminary hearing date.

Geddes was charged with capital murder for the June deaths of Iris Bynum, 42, Heaven Hines, 17, and Xzariah Rice, 16. Their bodies were found in a home on Knollbrook Drive June 19. Geddes was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tenn., later that night.

Geddes and Bynum had recently ended a romantic relationship, Huntsville police said. They have not disclosed how the victims were killed or what the motive may have been.

Geddes is being held without bond.