EMTs at Six Flags Over Georgia deliver a baby boy at Hurricane Harbor

ATLANTA, Ga. – EMTs at Six Flags Over Georgia helped deliver a baby boy Monday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor. The mother, Crusita, was visiting the water park with her daughter when she unexpectedly went into labor.

Six Flags announced they will give both baby Mathew and Crusita Diamond Elite Memberships to visit any of their parks for life.

This is the second baby born at Six Flags Over Georgia in the park’s 51-year history.

“All of us at Six Flags Over Georgia wish Crusita, Mathew and their entire family a lifetime of happiness, health, and many thrilling roller coaster rides together!” said the company in a statement.