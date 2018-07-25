× Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Decatur attracts chicken sandwich enthusiasts

DECATUR, Ala. — Chick-Fil-A opened another location Wednesday morning in southeast Decatur.

The fast-food chain is known for opening its restaurants in style, by offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers.

Many of those vying for this coveted prize camped out 24 hours before the opening, just to ensure their place in line.

The 100 prize winners all came for the same reason…to get some chicken!

Sherry Williams was #18 in line and hadn’t slept all night.

“I’m here to get this free chicken! I was so excited to know this was my first experience out here and just enjoying it,” Williams said with enthusiasm.

And then there’s Jim and Glenda Norris, who snagged the first and second place in line. They’re both Chick-Fil-A lovers who wanted to try something different for his upcoming 73rd birthday.

“We have always enjoyed Chick-Fil-A and what Chick-Fil-A stands for,” Norris said.

The prize is 52 number one meals, one per week.

“It’s amazing what you can do with a great chicken sandwich, selling a great chicken sandwich,” store owner Barry Keith said. “It’s the impact on our guests and our families in the community that allows us to do fun stuff like this.”