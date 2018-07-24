× Roy Moore adding more people to defamation lawsuit over failed Senate campaign

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Roy Moore, who battled allegations of inappropriate activity with teenage girls during his failed 2017 campaign for Senate, says he’s adding more defendants to a defamation lawsuit.

The former Republican candidate has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon at the Etowah County Courthouse to “announce further actions against new defendants for defamation of character and reputation,” during his campaign, according to a news release.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore by a narrow margin in December to win the Senate seat that was vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became U.S. Attorney General.

During the campaign, Moore battled accusations from several women who claimed he had inappropriate relationships with them while they were teenagers.

Moore has already sued five people for defamation, four of them women who came out with accusations during the campaign. Moore claims the allegations were part of an organized conspiracy to keep him from being elected to the Senate.

One of the women, Leigh Corfman, has sued Moore for defamation in Montgomery County.

Moore’s announcement is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday.