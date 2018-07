× Man rescued after falling in Morgan County ravine

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Rescue crews have rescued a man they say fell down a ravine in Morgan County Tuesday morning.

Morgan County authorities say they responded to the scene on Chappell Road just after 10:30 a.m. in the Falkville area.

Details are limited. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we work to gather more information.