Radiance Technologies breaks ground on new Huntsville headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Radiance Technologies is a homegrown defense contractor—owned by employees who work as a team and focus on innovative technology.

Right now the company has about 300 employees based in Huntsville spread across five locations. Since it’s founding in 1999, it’s never had a comprehensive headquarters in Huntsville—until now.

“We’re an employee-owned company, we feel like we get our most collaboration and innovation out of our people being able to be close to one another and interact with one another," said Bill Bailey, the company's president.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking started the building project of what will be an over 100,000 square foot building. Radiance Technologies has grown to more than 700 employees across 27 international corporate and project offices. And the few hundred employees that are based in Huntsville will now be able to collaborate under the same roof and continue to serve the Department of Defense, NASA, and national intelligence agencies.

“New facilities allow us to continue to do the work we’re doing, allow us to grow our current work and serve our customers and our employees better," Bailey said.

And he says building this headquarters is just their way of bringing "the family" back together.

That’s one of our competitive advantages, we think, is the closeness of our workforce," Bailey said.

The building’s construction is expected to be completed in late summer 2019.