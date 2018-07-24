Popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY Ala. -- The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert from concerns that the products may be contaminated with salmonella.

Ritz Crackers, Goldfish, Swiss rolls, and frozen dinner products have all been recalled in the past days.

The culprit behind the list if recalls, is potentially salmonella-contaminated whey powder.

"Generally it most severely affects the young, infants and even children up to five, elderly people, and especially people who are immunocompromised," said Dr. Sherrie Squyres, the emergency room medical director at Huntsville Hospital.

She said salmonella symptoms include diarrhea and abdominal pain, which usually starts about 12 to 72 hours after ingestion.

"If you're suspicious of this and the diarrhea is severe then you should take your children to their doctor if very severe then bring them here," Squyres said.

As of now, there have been no reported illnesses, but manufacturers are quick to pull potentially contaminated items off their shelves.

The recalled Goldfish flavors include; flavor blasted extra cheddar, flavor blasted sour cream and onion, goldfish baked with whole grain extra cheddar, and goldfish mix extra cheddar and pretzel.

The Ritz Cracker recall is of 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products.

Swiss rolls have also been recalled. They are sold under the name "Great Value" at Walmart stores nationwide.

Pinnacle Foods is also recalling a Hungry Man frozen microwavable dinner. The 15.25-ounce chipotle barbeque sauced boneless chicken wings. The recalled whey powder was used in the ranch dressing seasoning.

"They should respect the fact that the manufacturers have called these products back and not give these products to their kids or even themselves," Dr. Squyre said.

She said most salmonella cases resolve on their own in about four days. But those in the most susceptible risk groups may need antibiotic therapy.