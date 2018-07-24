Muscle Shoals mill tax increase on August ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – In just over a month some residents across the state will be heading to the polls for municipal elections. Although there are not many in north Alabama, citizens in Muscle Shoals will be deciding the direction the school system will take in the future.

The way the Alabama constitution is set up, a percentage of property taxes go to fund education.

“Do our students deserve better in this school district? I think they do,” stated Superintendent Brian Lindsey with Muscle Shoals City Schools.

The current property tax rate in Muscle Shoals is 16 mills. Superintendent Lindsey is asking residents to bump the rate up by 5 mills, an increase of 31%.

“Our budget as it stands right now with the capital outlay that we have and the money that we get covers the maintenance and repairs that we have,” Lindsey explained.

The school system is wanting to replace Highland Park Elementary and Webster Elementary with one new school, attached to the current kindergarten. Both schools are close to 60 years old and past their life expectancy.

“Continuous maintenance and repairs,” described Lindsey. “We have been putting Band-Aids on these problems for the last several years.”

Lindsey says the 21 mill property tax rate would cover a $20-million bond issue which would pay for the new school and a couple of other projects on the wish list.

On August 28, residents will go to the polls to decide if they are willing to spend an extra nickel for every $10 their home is worth to build a new middle school.

The Muscle Shoals school system has released an informational pamphlet about the projects they want to complete with the mill tax increase.