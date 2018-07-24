× Local 7th Grade girls’ basketball team wins US Open Basketball Championship

WESTFIELD, In — A local 7th grade girls’ AAU basketball team, the Alabama Southern Starz, were victorious in Indiana as they competed in the US Open Basketball Championship.

The Alabama Southern Starz Program is a very successful program that was founded in 2000 and currently consists of some top players from Madison and Morgan counties led by Coach Doug Bush. The program’s 2023 team that consist of 7th graders from all over the southern region including, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi. Notable talents on the team include Liberty’s Nyla Grace Collier, Union Hill’s Hope West, and Sylvania’s Tyla Tatum.

On July 1-6th, 2018, the Starz 2023 team competed in Kingsport, Tennessee against teams from Tennessee, Virginia, California, West Virginia, Illinois and Indiana and won the AAU 7th Grade Girls D1 National Championship.

Later, on July 19-22, the team competed at the US Basketball Open National Championships which was held at the Pacers’ Athletic Center in Westfield Indiana. They battled teams against teams from California , Washington, Indiana and Texas and won the US Open Basketball Championships 13U girls Gold Medal.