Huntsville Housing Authority apologizes to Butler Terrace residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several people living in properties that belong to the Huntsville Housing Authority have reached out to WHNT News 19 complaining about many things, including not having proper running air conditioning.

WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell has been on top of this story trying to get residents of Butler Terrace help.

Our requests for comment by the Huntsville Housing Authority have gone unanswered until Tuesday. They finally admitted there was a problem at Butler Terrace and HHA's Executive Director Sandra Eddlemon has apologized to residents.

Her full letter to Butler Terrace Residents to can be seen here: HHA letter from CEO.

The Huntsville Housing Authority apologized for the inconvenience and discomfort their residents have been going through. They also acknowledged they need to do better.

CEO Sandra Eddlemon said for the past several months, wait times for maintenance repairs have been too long at Butler Terrace.

HUD's standards are 24 hours for life-threatening emergencies and 20 days for routine requests.

The Housing Authority blames the problem on staffing shortages, aging properties, and out-of-date HVAC equipment.

Eddlemon said they are trying to fix the problem and they've started using additional third-party HVAC vendors. She says they are also in the process of looking for more maintenance workers.

The Housing Authority plans to have a town hall meeting with residents later this month, so they can voice their concerns.

The CEO said residents living at Butler Terrace deserve better than what they've been receiving from them over the last few months.