HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some homes in Huntsville will be without water Tuesday morning due to a scheduled outage.

Starting at 8 a.m., Huntsville Utilities will shut off water to the following streets:

Greenhill Drive

Garvin Road

Clayton Drive

Cave Avenue

Callahan Drive

Cisco Drive

Hill Street

Service is expected to be restored around noon.