Facebook announces they are hiring for new Huntsville data center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Facebook announced in June that a new data center is coming to the north Huntsville industrial park. That means job opportunities are coming to the Tennessee Valley before and after the center is built.

The social media giant has more than 2 billion monthly active users, and as more users log on the company continues to expand throughout the nation.

They posted job openings and information for construction workers and subcontractors for the new data center on Monday.

“All of our projects across the Tennessee Valley that are new buildings are going to require construction, so it`s a great field to go into,” said Lucia Cape with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The upcoming 970,000-square-foot facility announced that they expect hundreds of construction workers on site, and applying is simple.

The center announced openings for the company as well as the general contractor and six subcontractors working on the project and how to contact those companies about working with them on this project.

“It`s a great time to be a resident or someone outside of the Tennessee Valley looking for a job here,” said Cape.

Work on the site kicked off in June and Facebook expects the center to open in 2020. If you are interested in applying for the future data center, Facebook says to check here from time to time as more job listings will be made available.