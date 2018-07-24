× Crews work to restore power in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Utility crews are actively working to restore power in parts of south Huntsville Tuesday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage stretches from Governors Drive south to Airport Road and from Memorial Parkway east to Whitesburg Drive.

Service will be restored as soon as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

To report any service outages call 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).

The Huntsville Utilities Power outage map shows the latest outages in the area.