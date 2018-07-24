Construction resumes on Mazda Toyota assembly plant in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Construction resumed Tuesday morning on the Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville after discovery of an endangered fish species on the property temporarily caused work to be suspended.

An official with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing US (MTMUS) says they stopped construction to work with the city of Huntsville to make sure safety measures were in place for the protection of the spring pygmy sunfish and its habitat.

The carmakers say they’ve found a way forward, after discussions with environmental experts, “stakeholders” and hosting a tour with the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD).

MTMUS says it will continue to work with interested experts on developing and executing on a conservation strategy that works to preserve the fish and its habitat.