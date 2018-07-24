Athens City Council appropriates one time check to Athens Boys & Girls Club to extend summer program hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Educators and parents are counting down the days to the upcoming school year while making sure the little ones have plans for the rest of the summer. One of those options needed some extra dollars from the City of Athens.

Summer break means a full-time schedule and staff for the Athens Boys and Girls Club.

"It's extended hours since parents are at work and kids have nowhere to be during the day," said Athens-Limestone County Boys & Girls Club Board member Griff Redmill. It's a forty hour week during the summertime."

This year, Athens City Schools will start a month later than usual due to the new Athens High School being built.

"When we planned our annual budget and calendar, we didn't yet know about the extended calendar which is based around the construction of the new Athens High School," said Redmill

He brought the dilemma to the Athens City Council and explained their monthly costs to pay staff.

"Which is a little over ten thousand dollars to run the summer program as compared to our after school program which is basically thirty-six hundred a month. The difference there is what we're lacking to extend the summer program for an extra month," explained Redmill.

The Athens City Council voted unanimously to give the Boys and Girls Club the extra funding to extend their summer hours. Without it, it would've left a lot of children and families without a plan.

"Obviously, we don't want to shut down the summer program before the summer ends, even on an extended calendar," explained Redmill.

The seventy-two hundred dollars from the city has to go to payroll for the extra month.

"If you were concerned or worried what you'd be doing for the last thirty days of this extended summer, just know the Boys and Girls Club is working to extend that summer program and we'll be there for you," stated Redmill.

Athens City students return to class August 30, and when school resumes the Boys & Girls Club will switch to their afterschool program hours.

