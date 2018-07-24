× 2 injured in multi vehicle wreck on Research Park Boulevard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that temporarily shut down southbound lanes on Research Park Boulevard.

Police and emergency responders responded to the scene just south of Old Madison Pike after 1 a.m. According to police, a motorcyclist rear-ended a car. As the driver got out of their vehicle to check on the rider, police say a minivan slammed into the back of the car.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police reopened southbound lanes on Research Park Boulevard around 5 a.m.