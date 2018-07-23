Spotty showers stick around, no extreme heat in sight!

Scattered, brief, and small downpours developed Monday afternoon underneath an unusual-for-July upper-air low over the southeastern United States. Features like this are more common in Winter, Spring and Fall, so the way it affects the weather down here at the ground is a little different from the norm: reduces the heat (but doesn’t make it cold) and brings spotty showers and clouds (but no widespread soakings).

The upper low is still close by on Tuesday, and that means very little change in the weather: limited sunshine, a few spotty downpours now and then, and temperatures that run a little below average for this time of year. Expect a high around 88ºF on Tuesday; the chance of a shower producing more than 0.10” is about 40% through Tuesday evening.

Unfair, uneven rainfall: The past 30 days’ rainfall has not been very kind to some and overly-kind to others. Northeast Madison County has around 50% of normal rainfall since late June (around 2 to 3 inches below average); northeastern Lauderdale County has about 150% of normal rainfall in that same timeframe (around 2 to 3 inches above normal).

More of the same coming? You bet. Summertime showers and thunderstorms rarely give us an all-or-none rainfall setup. Expect some spotty, hit-or-miss showers and a few isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, but we see an almost complete dry-out from Wednesday to Friday: only a tiny chance that you’ll get some rain on those days.

Strong cold front, more storms this weekend? An abnormally strong cold front for late July gets close to Alabama and Tennessee this weekend. A front like that brings a better chance of showers and storms; however, they still look somewhat uneven in coverage.

The chance of a few storms jumps into the 40% to 60% range for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Time to think about canceling plans? Not yet. Given the expected coverage and duration of the wet weather, we do not recommend any major changes to outdoor plans at this point. You should be aware that the forecast may change some as we see more clarity in the longer-range; that could mean some adjustments that would affect how you plan your weekend.

Will it get cold? No. LOL. It’s July, after all. Afternoon high temperatures may drop as low as the lower 80s (upper 70s in the mountains) by day; lows could fall as low as the lower-to-middle 60s by the middle of next week if that cooler air can make it this far south. It wouldn’t be unprecedented; record lows next week are as cool as the mid-50s and have happened as recently as 2014. It’s far from a guarantee, but it’s in the realm of possibility!

