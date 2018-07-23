Showtime satire series embarrasses Georgia legislator, Roy Moore appearance likely on the horizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore looks like he’s going to make an unplanned appearance on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s new political satire show on Showtime, “Who is America?”

The show's targets have included 2nd Amendment advocates calling for arming preschoolers and former Vice President Dick Cheney. Georgia legislator Jason Spencer had a memorably embarrassing turn on the show Sunday night.

The legislator apparently believed a disguised Cohen was an Israeli anti-terrorism expert. The ‘expert’ showed him how to fend off terrorist attacks – including hurling racial epithets, using a selfie-stick to explore a woman’s burka and dropping his pants and running backwards toward the target to scare a would-be attacker afraid of gays.

Cohen’s program has also apparently targeted Moore, whose U.S. Senate bid in 2017 drew national headlines after he was accused of pursuing high school age girls, and in one case sexually abusing a girl, while he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

Moore admitted he was flown to Washington, D.C. in February, believing he was receiving an award for his support of Israel.

Moore’s statement reads in part,

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney.”

It’s not clear how Moore will be portrayed on the show, but he says if Showtime airs a ‘defamatory’ attack on his character, he might be in another court battle.

Moore is currently in a lawsuit with Leigh Corfman, who claims he sexually abused her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. The lawsuit focuses on Moore’s denials during last year’s campaign of any contact with Corfman. Moore has denied the claims and counter-sued Corfman.

And he’s using Cohen’s show to help him raise money.

Moore sent out a fundraising letter on July 11 and July 17 asking for help, and arguing the Showtime series is “designed to attack and smear Christian conservatives like you and me.”

Read Moore's statement in full: