Rise in major crimes taxing on Florence police

FLORENCE, Ala. – The sight of crime scene tape going up has impacted every corner of the city. Since the beginning of April, Florence police have worked five homicide investigations and racked up 15-times their normal amount of overtime.

“If you look at the number of violent crimes across the northwestern half of the state it has been extremely taxing,” stated Captain Brad Holmes with the Florence Police Department.

According to Captain Holmes, in the month of June detectives logged more than 300-hours of overtime, a year’s worth for the division. It seems every time they get one major crime wrapped up another one happens.

“Unfortunately violent crimes happen, and people by nature can be very violent when put into the right situation and right circumstance,” Holmes explained. “I think we have seen a lot of that.”

Investigators say there has been one thing which helped solve four of the five homicides and countless burglaries – community involvement. Holmes says people have been coming forward with information. And it doesn’t matter how insignificant you think the information might be, detectives say it could make the difference between solving a case and not.

“That may be the one nugget of information that we need to bring closure to a family,” said Holmes. “So please come forward, please provide that information. If you see something suspicious say something.”

Florence police say there doesn’t appear to be any particular culprit behind the major crimes such as drugs or alcohol. In his years of law enforcement, Captain Holmes says there are times which crime rises and then drops off again. He’s hopeful this is one of those times.

Whenever you see a crime committed or have information which may solve a crime, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers in northwest Alabama. All tips are anonymous and worth a cash reward.