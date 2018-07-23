× Man suspected of robbing Jackson County bank arrested in Tennessee

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man suspected of robbing the First National Bank in Bridgeport is now in police custody, deputies confirmed Monday evening.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the suspect, Archie Lee Williams, was arrested in Kimball, Tennessee.

Williams is being held in the Marion County Jail until he can be extradited back to Jackson County.

Agents with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kimball Police Department all assisted with the investigation, Harnen said.