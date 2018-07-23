× Huntsville man inducted into US Martial Arts Hall of Fame, named Grand Master of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grand Master Otis Burwell, owner of Burwell’s Martial Arts in Huntsville, was inducted to the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame on July 21st in Oklahoma City.

The Johnson High School graduate was named Grand Master of the Year 2018.

Burwell has been teaching the art of Taekwondo for over 30 years. He is an 8th Degree Black Belt and the highest-ranking African-American practitioner in Alabama. The newest Hall of Fame inductee also teaches boxing, kick-boxing, and combative training which includes women’s self-defense. He trained in Judo and is also a first-degree black belt in Kung fu.

Through teaching, Burwell has made an impact on the lives of his students by helping them build confidence, be discipline, show respect, and developed them to become leaders in the community.

“I love watching children become successful. My passion is kids. All my kids who stay with me through high school, go to college and finish.”