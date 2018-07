× Homicide investigation underway in southwest Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are the on the scene of a homicide investigation at a home on Troy Swasey Boulevard near Redstone Arsenal.

Authorities say HEMSI responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. after a friend found the person dead inside.

Details are limited at this time. Police are working to notify the person’s family.

