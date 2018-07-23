× Decatur Police charge man with raping, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

DECATUR, Ala. — A man in Morgan County has been charged with raping and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, according to Decatur Police.

On Sunday, Morgan County authorities received a call about a disturbance on the 300 block of 6th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they made contact with a woman who had been assaulted. She told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Tony Lamar Boyd, broke into her home while she was asleep and assaulted her with a baseball bat.

Police said she was able to escape after Boyd fell asleep inside.

After police detained Boyd, they charged him with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second-degree domestic violence assault and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Boyd was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond has not been set.