Couple in Athens sent $6,000 tax lien from Virginia

ATHENS, Ala. - A couple in Alabama says they got a letter telling them they owe big bucks to Virginia. The husband says he's trying to get it sorted out, but he's worried it could cost him his job.

Some unexpected mail showed up at Joseph Graves' home over the weekend.

"At first we thought it was a scam," Graves said.

"That feeling of, 'no, surely not. This is a joke right?'" Joseph's wife, Tamara Canup said.

But once he saw the letterhead and his old address on it, Joseph knew this was no joke. The Commonwealth of Virginia says he owes over $6,100 in unpaid taxes.

"We lived here, our income was here. We filed our taxes here," Graves said.

"They will not tell us how they came to that amount," Tamara said.

Here's how it works. The Commonwealth of Virginia has a tax examiner whose job is to go out and find people who owe the state money. Graves' name showed up because his Virginia drivers license expired in 2014 and even though he'd moved away, he was still working for a company headquartered in Virginia. He says that was enough grounds for the examiner to send out a bill, which Graves said he didn't get. But if he did, Graves says he would've had 90 days to respond, pay it, or fight it. Since he didn't, the 90 days went by, at which point, it's not a bill, it's a lien.

"There is no way of stopping it," Tamara said.

We contacted Virginia's Department of Taxation for this story. They told us, "once a lien is issued, we'll gladly work with a taxpayer if they contact us."

"We're hoping our tax records are enough for them to be happy with," Graves said.

"I feel like the most common sense option is to be compliant with a government agency, whether it's federal or state. Simply because I don't like the idea of tax evasion," Tamara said.

Joseph and Tamara say they may have to hire a tax attorney or make the nine-hour drive to Richmond to sort this out. In the meantime, they're dreading looking at their bank statement to find over $6,100 has been taken out unannounced.

Graves says he spoke to someone from Virginia Tax on Monday. He says they may end up paying the $6,000, then filing for a refund, but they have no idea how long that could take.