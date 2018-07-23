Boy pleads for dog’s safe return after it was allegedly stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A woman and her grandson are pleading for information to get their pet dog back. 68-year-old Carolyn Cotton said she was assaulted on her front steps and had her dog taken from her arms.

Bella, the one-year-old chihuahua, was stolen on Saturday. "I just want my dog back, he misses her, and I miss her," said Cotton.

Carolyn Cotton and her 9-year-old grandson Andre said they found the dog 6 months ago in her old neighborhood. She said the pound told her if no one claimed it in three weeks, it would be hers.

She said three people did try to claim the dog, but none could provide proof or show records. She said one woman insisted. "I asked them for papers, I told them you bring me the papers and I will give it to you. And she never did."

Cotton has multiple sclerosis and recently suffered a stroke, she said Bella served as an emotional companion and had grown close with her and her grandson.

"He wakes up every morning screaming Bella, and she doesn't come. And it's breaking my heart because of him," said Cotton.

She said as she was walking home on Saturday she didn't realize two women were following her in their car. She said when she got to the front door she opened it, picked up the dog, and that's when she says the woman slammed her into the door, took the dog, and drove off.

"First thing I did was call the police," Cotton said.

She said she couldn't imagine why someone would hurt her to get the dog. Andre just asked one thing.

"Can they please bring her back, because I'm really sad," Andre Cotton said.

Cotton said if her dog is returned she will drop the assault, theft and robbery charges.

Cotton asked that if anyone has any information about the dog to please contact the Huntsville Police Department.