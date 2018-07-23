At the Redstone Test Center time is definitely money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. --If you were watching the television version of this story, you'd hear the sound of a Javelin Missile being launched. The Javelin has an unusual system, one ignition powers the shoulder-fired missile out of its launch tube. The second ignition sends it on its way toward the intended target which is likely to be a tank or a fortification.

The Javelin works, and that's why there are thousands in the U.S. inventory, and most of those are in storage. However, like many weapons, the Javelin has a shelf life. "They go through a process of aging and environmental effects that could affect the missile and its reliability and performance," said Redstone Test Center Computer Engineer Jessica Stell.

Soldiers, warfighters if you will, expect the Javelin to work every time. To do otherwise puts their lives in danger. To make sure the Javelin does work missiles are taken out of storage and tested for reliability. At the Redstone Test Center, one test makes sure the brains of the missile work as they're supposed to. The "Electro Optical Sensor Flight Evaluation Lab" is where those tests happen. Setting up for the test takes time. At some point, that same lab may need to be reconfigured for a different test of a different system. "It would take several months and there would be a lot of custom efforts from scratch," said Adam Turnbull.

It's so expensive and time-consuming that Adam Turnbull was part of a team that came up with "ACE", The "Advanced Circuit Emulator". The actual equipment is classified, but what it brings to the test game in "adaptability" is easy to see. "Imagine if you wanted a piece of hardware that had some software, that today had the capability to be a radio, tomorrow had the capability to be a television, the next day had the capability to be some other appliance. Transfer that to the defense world and that's what we've developed," said Adam Turnbull.

ACE makes it easier to change the set up for different tests, and that is an obvious win. "You've cut thousands of man hours," Said Turnbull. The saved man-hours translate to huge amounts of saved taxpayer dollars. RTC customers like that. "Yes, the customers are happy because not only are we saving them time and money, but we are giving them confidence that these missiles are working when they are in the hands of the warfighter," said Jessica Stell.

Of course, it all gets back to the warfighter. The people who use the Javelin need it to work, and the fact that money can be saved doing that, is a nice bonus.