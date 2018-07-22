× Vacant home in Hazel Green destroyed in fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A mobile home on Frank Patterson Road in Madison County caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors tell our crews that nobody was living in the home after in was damaged by storms. A neighbor also said the owner was tearing down the home when it caught fire and grew out of control.

Hazel Green firefighters showed up to put out the flames but the home was destroyed. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

So far, it’s unclear how the fire started.