Tennis ball size hailstones fall in Mobile, south Alabama Sunday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. — Severe thunderstorms in south Alabama produced large hail throughout the region.

The National Weather Service in Mobile is monitoring a large hailstone that fell in Andalusia, which is located in Covington County about 80 miles north of Destin, Florida.

⛈️Tennis ball sized hail near Andalusia, AL earlier this afternoon. Thanks to Angela Mitchell & her husband for this photo. We've seen several pictures & reports of tennis ball size hail around the Andalusia area (Covington County, AL). #alwx pic.twitter.com/imcTdaBeAs — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) July 22, 2018

Preliminary estimates of the hailstone shows that it is approximately the size of a tennis ball, or 2.5 inches in diameter. Other hailstones in the region have been measured to be as large as 3 inches in diameter.

In comparison, the largest hailstone to fall in the state of Alabama did so on March 19, 2018 in Cullman County. Its maximum diameter was 5.38 inches and it weighed 9.8 ounces, or over half a pound.

Below are additional pictures of the hail that fell in south Alabama Sunday.

Viewer Gary Connelley, photo of hail in Andalusia earlier today. He says, "Had bigger hail stones but couldn't get to them" @NWSMobile #alwx pic.twitter.com/GGQ81h9wvK — Ryan Stinnett (@Ryan_Stinnett) July 22, 2018

620PM This is a 3D volume render of the Andalusia cell near the time when it was producing the largest hail this afternoon. Incredible #mobwx pic.twitter.com/h5g95pGGwy — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) July 22, 2018

There was a confirmed report of a 4.0" hailstone in far southern Alabama today. This was the nearby sounding in Tallahassee, FL at 1800z. Take note of how low the wet-bulb zero level is in addition to the large CAPE/unidirectional shear. Impressive sounding for that region! #ALwx pic.twitter.com/QYiEHihKNM — Harrison Sincavage (@HRRRison) July 22, 2018