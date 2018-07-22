Tennis ball size hailstones fall in Mobile, south Alabama Sunday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. — Severe thunderstorms in south Alabama produced large hail throughout the region.
The National Weather Service in Mobile is monitoring a large hailstone that fell in Andalusia, which is located in Covington County about 80 miles north of Destin, Florida.
Preliminary estimates of the hailstone shows that it is approximately the size of a tennis ball, or 2.5 inches in diameter. Other hailstones in the region have been measured to be as large as 3 inches in diameter.
In comparison, the largest hailstone to fall in the state of Alabama did so on March 19, 2018 in Cullman County. Its maximum diameter was 5.38 inches and it weighed 9.8 ounces, or over half a pound.
Below are additional pictures of the hail that fell in south Alabama Sunday.