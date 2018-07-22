× Morgan County man dies after motorcycle crash Saturday night

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Danville man died early Sunday morning after a motorcycle wreck in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities say James Todd Hogan, 52, died when the motorcycle he was riding ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail on County Road 87 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hogan was flown to Huntsville Hospital where he died just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.