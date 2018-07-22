× It’s Raining Cats & Dogs! Huntsville Animal Services waives fees during adoption event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services has an abundance of beautiful dogs and cats in need of a new life with a loving family.

Starting Monday, July 23, through July 31, adopt a new best friend at no charge for adult dogs and cats. Some restrictions may apply to some pets.

This “Raining Cats & Dogs” fee-waived adoption event helps raise awareness about the overcrowding problems in the City’s Animal Shelter and the need for the community to become involved. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped for pet identification.

Visit the shelter this week, adopt a free pet, and receive a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook for more information.