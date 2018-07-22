Huntsville non-profit holds an Entrepreneur Day for middle and high schools students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville non-profit, Sweet Khaos, wants to help kids make goals of their own but they understand kids might not realize how many careers are out there.

They hosted an entrepreneur day that showcased a variety of jobs that many people may not think about when deciding a career path. "They don't have to wait for society to choose what they want to do in life and that there are so many career options that they can choose from. Whatever makes them happy they can do and make good income from it," said Ranesha Cooper, organizer of the event.

From hair stylists, to barbers, to landscapers, and even photographers, the kids visited more than 10 different job stations to learn how to use their interests to make money.

"My favorite station would probably have to be welding because it's so amazing how you can make a Thor hammer out of custom welding," said Kaeson Fudge, a student at the event.

At each table, organizers asked them to write down an educational fact they learned. Coordinators say it's all about encouraging kids. "If we can start teaching these kids things that they want to do while they're young in age, when they get older and in high school it'll be so much easier for them to choose a path and stick to that path," said Cooper.

Besides several nuggets of knowledge, students also took home a brand new book bag and school supplies. The event gave them what they need mentally and physically to start off school this year on the right track. Students could also win one of three scholarships at the event or the grand prize a bike.