Death investigation underway after possible human remains found in overgrown field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville resident mowing an overgrown field on Pratt Avenue discovered possible human remains. Huntsville police say the grassy area hadn’t been mowed since last year.

Investigators say they have a strong idea of the identity of the remains and are in the process of confirming that with the cooperation of family members and DNA testing.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play at this time.