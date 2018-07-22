Daily Rain Chances Continue This Week

A cold front sparked off a few heavy storms over Northeastern Alabama on Saturday morning and again in the afternoon. Drier air flowed in behind the front from the northwest, but it won’t be quite enough to completely squash storm chances moving forward.

The low pressure system that brought the front into Alabama this weekend will hover just off to our east through the day, which will rotate in enough moisture for a few afternoon storms. This will primarily impact areas closer to the area of low pressure, which will be Eastern Alabama and Southern Tennessee. The chance of rain will vary between 60% East of I-65 down to 30% across Western Alabama. The best chance of those scattered storms comes during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index of 95ºF to 100ºF for most of the Tennessee Valley. Additional cloud cover will likely keep Northeast Alabama in the mid to upper 80s for highs.

More Unsettled Weather This Week: A large area of low pressure has been bringing cloudy and and stormy weather to the Great Lakes over the weekend, but is about to move away from that region towards us. That will keep daily storm chances in the forecast through at least Wednesday.

The chance of rain each day will be focused over regions closer to that area of low pressure, as the system guides showers and storms around the low. That will make areas east of I-65 more likely to see a few storms each afternoon.

The additional rain and clouds will at least keep temperatures down for this time of the year. Highs through Wednesday will only warm into the mid to upper 80s.

More Weekend Storms? It starts to feel more like summer again as we head into the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday look mainly dry, with just a few pop-up afternoon storms expected. The humidity stays thick too, while temperatures rise back into the low 90s for highs. That puts the ‘feels like’ temperature at 100-105.

By next weekend we’ll be back to scattered storms and temperatures in the 80s. It’s still too far away to pin down the nitty gritty details, but Saturday and Sunday both look good for on-and-off storms each afternoon and evening.