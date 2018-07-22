Certain Ritz products recalled over salmonella concerns

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products sold nationwide.

According to the company, the products contain whey powder as an ingredient. The whey powder supplier has recalled the ingredient due to the potential presence of salmonella.

[Click here for a full list of Ritz products included in the recall]

There have been not been any reported illnesses in connection to the products. The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based

on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall in the United States, Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands, of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product. For a full list of affected products please visit: https://t.co/q5CvZN9VTb — Ritz crackers (@Ritzcrackers) July 21, 2018

Consumers are advised to discard any products they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall.