× 8-year-old girl throws first pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks game with 3D printed hand

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO) — The Diamondbacks got a special guest on the pitcher’s mound at their home game on Saturday; 8-year-old Hailey Dawson got to throw the first pitch with her 3D printed hand.

“I’ve been throwing a lot of first pitches,” Hailey said.

This is Hailey’s 22nd time throwing the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game. She gets a new customized 3D printed hand for each game, signed by all of the players.

“I can’t control the fingers, I can only control it all at once. It’s wrist movement,” Hailey explained.

We're honored and excited to have @haileys_hand throw out today's ceremonial first pitch on her #journeyfor30! But first she made some new best friends and showed off her 🔥 #GenerationDbacks hand. pic.twitter.com/IZVWK3yQvz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 21, 2018

Hailey’s mom said it all started in 2015 when she asked if she could throw the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game — her favorite team.

“I thought, there is no way. They don’t let just anybody do this. You have to be a big corporate sponsor or you got to be something special,” Yong Dawson said. “And so I wrote a letter to the team and they actually let it happen.”

Now, Hailey plans on throwing a total of 30 first pitches.

“I think it’s amazing,” Hailey said.

Her mom says she’s proud of her spunky daughter who is fulfilling her dream.

“She’s able to inspire people, to inspire kids, but she also inspires adults and when you have a goal and a dream, go ahead and go for it and do it if you can, you know?”