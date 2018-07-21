Tornado touches down near Opelika, Alabama; large hail falls in eastern Alabama and western Georgia

OPELIKA, Ala. – Severe storms moved into east-central and southern Alabama as well as west-central Georgia Saturday afternoon, producing large hail and a tornado that touched down near Opelika in Lee County, Alabama.

Photos from Elijah of the hail in Delta, AL. LARGE HAIL with the storms right now along the Georgia line. Take the warnings seriously! pic.twitter.com/E7PQw8KqZa — Sarah Cantey (@SarahCantey) July 21, 2018

A severe thunderstorm watch went into effect for the area at 4:45pm CDT Saturday. Thunderstorms produced large hail (1 inch in diameter to 3 inches in diameter) from Cleburne County south into Lee County.

A tornado warning was issued at 5:48pm CDT for Lee County as doppler radar indicated rotation over Opelika.

Visual reports of the tornado as well as its damage began appearing on social media shortly thereafter.

Diana Ridley was about to leave her aunt’s home to go to work when the storm hit.

“I was borrowing my cousin’s truck and that was the one you see with the tree on it. I was about to leave for work and then I heard the siren. And maybe about two or three mins later, I saw a bunch of leaves flying around.”

The National Weather Service in Birmingham states that enough reliable sources report a tornado did touch down in Opelika.

This is a breaking news situation and we will provide updates as information becomes available.