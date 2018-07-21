× Toffee is having a party to thank the community and you’re invited!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thanks to the efforts of many people in the community, Toffee is well and thriving.

The deaf puppy made national headlines after she fell down a 50-foot hole outside her foster family’s home in south Huntsville. It took more than 30 hours of hard work to pull Toffee out, but rescue crews refused to give up on her.

Earlier this month, Toffee found a forever home with one of her rescuers. She even has a new big brother! Her new family is planning to train her to be a therapy dog. None of this would have been possible without the care and support from the community.

To thank everyone, Toffee will be having a celebration on Friday, July 27 from 5-9 p.m. at Mad Malts Brewing. You’re invited to meet Toffee, her rescuers and her adoptable siblings!

The family and dog-friendly event will have food trucks and a custom toffee beer from Mad Malts Brewing. Attendees will also be able to enjoy music from Calypso Vision.