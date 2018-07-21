Second annual Hope Gala returns to Huntsville July 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- For the second year in a row, an event aimed to help people in the community is coming to Huntsville in the form of the Hope Gala.

The annual gala will take place at the Jackson Center on Saturday, July 28.

Proceeds from the event benefit two local organizations. Manna House is a public charity that provides food assistance to those in need. Young Life is a nonprofit organization that reaches out to nearly 1.5 million middle school, high school and college students in communities across the United States and around the world.

Helping worthy charities is rewarding, but the gala organizers want to make the night as much fun as possible. A silent auction and social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with music provided by fusion violinist, Winslow Davis. Doors open for dinner at 7 p.m. with a chocolate and coffee bar to follow, provided by the Jackson Center culinary staff.

The Jackson Center is located at 6001 Moquin Drive. Tickets are $75 per person, $100 per couple and $575 per table.

For tickets or more information call 256-327-7320 or click here.