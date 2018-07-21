Local nonprofit hosts annual gala to help raise funds for scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A local foundation that is passionate about helping students that are seeking higher education is hosting a gala in Huntsville next weekend to help raise money for scholarships.

The Dr. Henry Bradford, Jr. and Mrs. Nell Lane Bradford Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated provides individual scholarships, paid directly to the educational institution, to students who qualify and apply yearly.

With the generous donations of individuals and sponsoring organizations, the foundation is able to carry out its mission of providing students the opportunity to succeed in education.

The event takes place at the VBC North Hall on Saturday, July 28 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Attendees can expect live choir music and dinner. Tickets can be purchased by calling Patricia Ward at 256-603-6926 or by clicking here.